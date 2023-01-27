Shandu warns Bucs not to underestimate Gallants

As Orlando Pirates prepare to visit Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow (8pm), defender Bandile Shandu has cautioned about the danger of taking the team who are bottom of the DStv Premiership lightly.
The odds will be stacked against Gallants heading into this match as they have not won in seven games and come up against a Pirates side that seem to have recovered from their slump.
Gallants come into this game at the back of a 2-3 defeat to Golden Arrows on Wednesday at Princess Magogo Stadium.
But Shandu says that does not give them a right to take them lightly as Gallants can turn things around at their expense.
“If you watch the games they have played, it is not a true reflection of where they are. They are a good side and have good individual players,” Shandu told Sowetan yesterday.
"Gallants are a good team. We just need to do what we have been practicing and we analyse them and we just need to do what is expected from us and to carry out the instructions from the coaches and the way we have been practicing.”
After registering two successive wins against Arrows and Stellenbosch, the Buccaneers will be eager to make it three in a row.
“Our main focus is to take each game as it comes. We played the previous games, we won two and the next one is Gallants and that’s what we are focusing on,” he said.
“Any accomplishment after that will come after; our main focus is to give our all in preparation towards the game and that’s what we are thinking.”
The Soweto giants have suddenly found their scoring boots in the last two games, netting seven times, and this is not a good time for Gallants to face them.
Gallants coach Dan Malesela said they need to help themselves by winning matches, starting with Pirates tomorrow.
"You cannot force players for the lack of trying ... they really fought against Arrows, but we need to credit ourselves with wins," Malesela told the club media department after the game.
"It doesn't help for us to say every time that we are a bit unlucky and all of that. We need to help ourselves in this situation, and the only way to do that is to win matches."
The Buccaneers won the reverse fixture 1-0 in August at Orlando.
Fixtures
Tonight: Stellenbosch v CPT City, Danie Craven, 7.30pm.
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld, 3.30pm; Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville Stadium, 5.30pm; Gallants v Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium, 8pm.
Sunday: Richards Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chippa v Maritzburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Royal AM, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela, 5.30pm.
Shandu warns Bucs not to underestimate Gallants
'They can turn things around at our expense'
Image: BackpagePix/Gallo Images
