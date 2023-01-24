Molelekoa had potential to officiate at the World Cup – Damon

Fifa assistant referee Max Molelekoa who recently passed away had the potential to be a match official at the Fifa World Cup according to chairman of Safa’s referees technical committee Jerome Damon.
Molelekoa was involved in a car accident on Friday night and his passing was confirmed by Safa on Saturday morning. The sudden death of Molelekoa sent shock waves across the football fraternity and tributes and condolences to his loved ones have been flowing ever since his passing.
Damon, who is a former Fifa referee and was a mentor to Molelekoa along with former assistant referee Enoch Molefe, made a touching tribute on Monday on Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW).
“He was absolutely genuine, when he laughed it was genuine, it was infectious, simple because he was real in everything he did, both on and off the field,” said Damon on MSW.
“We remember Max as a smiling giant, an absolute professional, this is how football should remember him. Somebody who worked hard, an absolutely honest person with integrity beyond measure,” he said.
Molelekoa was a regular figure in the DStv Premiership, running the lines in big matches and making those big calls; he was part of the upcoming generation of match officials carrying the baton from the previous generation.
With the potential and dedication Molelekoa had for his craft, Damon believes could have gone to be an official at a World Cup. He said his career mirrored Molefe and Zakhele Siwela, who was at the Qatar edition.
“In my book, he was somebody who was well on his way to the World Cup,” Damon told MSW host Robert Marawa.
“When we look at the work that Molelekoa has done in South African football, he was working very closely and being mentored by Enoch and if I look at the trajectory of his career, it runs very similarly to Enoch and Siwela’s. You can only begin to imagine where this could have ended up.
Siwela, who spoke with Molelekoa before he passed, shared Damon’s sentiments about the potential of his friend and colleague.
“We have been robbed of a potential World Cup assistant referee. I believe that Max would have reached those heights; I do not doubt that.
“He had the potential in him to become everything he wanted in life. His success would have been great to talk about; however, today we have to celebrate his life because he’s no more,” said Siwela.
Molelekoa had potential to officiate at the World Cup – Damon
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
PSL match official Moeketsi Molelekoa dies in car accident
