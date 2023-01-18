Their kit manager earns more than we do: Gavin Hunt on Sundowns

“So let’s not judge ourselves on where we want to finish but on what we’ve got.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns have pulled so far ahead of the rest in the DStv Premiership they should be judged on their performance in the Caf Champions League, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt says.
To reinforce his point, Hunt quipped with characteristic dryness, half jokingly, that Downs’ kit manager “earns more than we do”.
Teams have cut budgets due to the affects of Covid-19 on football. Big three challengers Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have financial muscle but have floundered in their efforts to assemble title-challenging squads.
Mega rich Downs have ploughed ahead with putting together a combination capable of adding to their 2016 Champions League triumph. The result has been, while the Brazilians are regular knockout competitors in the continental showpiece, they have ruled the Premiership, winning five trophies in succession.
Hunt’s SuperSport — a classic example of a club with slashed budgets where the veteran coach has admirably steered his veterans and talented youngsters to third place — gave Downs one of their closest contests of the season, but still were edged 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night.
“You can only judge your team on the ability of your players,” Hunt said afterwards.
“Put a team sheet down, see how many of your XI you would pick and how many of their XI, and then we see if it’s a fair fight.
“When I started years ago the teams were much closer, until Sundowns bought all our players [from SuperSport] back in my time [in the 2000s] and then we were decimated.
“And this happened again. They’ve got our top players here.
“It happens — as a club that’s how we survive [by selling players]. So you’ve got to be realistic and stick with what you’ve got and where you want to finish.
“There’s a big fight for second and third. Now you’ve got to take into consideration budgets — who’s spending more than you?
“We haven’t spent R1 this year. I haven’t bought one player. So I think we’re punching OK.
“We come here, I think we’re better than them. They’re good, they keep the ball, blah blah; but we have more chances.
