Soccer

Sundowns should be judged on the Champions League, not PSL – Hunt

17 January 2023 - 10:51
Neville Khoza Journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns be judged in the CAF Champions League and not in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the gap is huge between them and the rest.

Sundowns have dominated SA football for years, winning the DStv premiership five times in succession.

They are also on course of winning their sixth league title following their 11th successive victory against SuperSport 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday.

And Hunt said Sundowns cannot be judged in the domestic competition anymore but whether they can reach the semifinal or final of the continental competition, something they failed to do in the last few years.

“Well, Sundowns shouldn’t be judged on the PSL, to be fair, let’s be honest,” Hunt told the media after the game. “They should be judged in the Champions League. They should be in the semifinal and final every year and that’s where you should judge them because the gap is so much bigger than everybody in the league.

“But it is the way the game has gone ... it is unfortunate and it is what it is.”

Hunt, whose side are third on the log table, also emphasised that they should not be judged on where they will finish this season as they have not bought any players like their rivals, but be judged with what they have.

“For me, you can only judge your team on the ability of your players. Don’t come and say this and that... judge  what you got and what they have,” He said.

“If you put a team sheet down and see how your XI you pick and how many they [Sundowns] pick. Then we go from there and then we see if it is a fair fight.

“When I started years ago, the teams were much closer until Sundowns bought all our players back in my time and it happened again. They got our top players here.

“We have not spent R1 this season, I’ve not bought a single player and I think we are punching okay.

“We come here and I think we were better than them. We had chances, so let's not judge ourselves where we are going to finish, let us judge ourselves on what we got and try to make this better.”

