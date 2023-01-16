However, SuperSport captain Onismor Bhasera said they have a team capable of completing a league double over the Brazilians tonight.
Fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v SuperSport, Loftus 6pm.
Friday: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB 8pm.
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe 5.30pm.
Modiba urges Downs to avoid double against SuperSport
Bhasera confident Tshwane derby can go their way tonight
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
As Mamelodi Sundowns look to stretch their winning run to 11 games and extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership table, SuperSport United are on a mission to reduce the gap when they meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (6pm).
Masandawana are 13 points clear of third place Matsatsantsa a Pitori heading into the Tshwane derby tonight. And although Sundowns are enjoying a rich vein of form with 10 successive victories and conceding only two goals in the process, there is a belief that SuperSport can slow them down.
Gavin Hunt’s charges are the last team to beat Sundowns in a league match in the first round on September 2 but defender Aubrey Modiba says they will need to make sure they don’t lose twice to them.
“You don’t want any team to put a double over you and that’s a conversation we have been having,” Modiba explained.
“They have been doing well under coach Gavin and they are a very tough team to play against. They put balls in the box, so we need to defend well.
“I think they have a well-balanced team and we have to apply ourselves well on the day and make sure they don’t do a double on us.”
Sundowns beat Richards Bay to open 10-point gap at top of Premiership table
