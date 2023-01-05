×

Soccer

Pirates game could be Tinkler’s last chance to avoid being axed

Loss against SuperSport puts coach under pressure

05 January 2023 - 08:46
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City.
Image: Carl Fourie

Cape Town Citys defeat at home to SuperSport United on Tuesday could mean coach Eric Tinkler leads the sack race in the DStv Premiership with their next game another tricky affair against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Bradley Groblers solitary goal is what sank City at Cape Town Stadium. City have only two wins from their last 10 outings with six defeats and two draws across all competitions. The Cape sides slump in form has put Tinkler under pressure, having already crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup before the group stages. 

Tinkler would undoubtedly  be aiming to use the game against Pirates at Cape Town Stadium to prove he is still the right man for the job. The Citizens coach chalked up their defeat to Matsatsantsa to struggling to keep the ball and string passes together, insinuating a draw wouldve been a fair outcome in the Mother City.

Maintaining position is normally our strength. Normally, by halftime we have 300 successful passes and in this game we only managed to get just over 200 [successful passes]. Our possession stats were poor, passing accuracy was poor and that allowed SuperSport to come more and more into the game. We are supposed to be dominant at home in terms of possession but that wasnt the case. 

We struggled to link our play through the wide players... our 10 and our 9 and seemed to be going more sideways backwards, sideways backwards. At the end of the day I dont think either team deserved to come away with anything. I dont think it was the prettiest game that youve ever seen, so I am obviously disappointed because we were playing with a fear of losing.

Meanwhile, for SuperSport, the win meant they have now garnered five wins from their last six league games, sitting second on the log just seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Even so, coach Gavin Hunt is downplaying the sides title ambitions.

We are taking it one game at a time. We are not looking at our position on the log because thats not important. You dont talk about the title race,Hunt said.

