Sundowns not getting ahead of themselves, says Mokwena

Coach insists title race still on

13 January 2023 - 10:28
Neville Khoza Journalist
Rhulani Mokwena, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite being 13 points ahead of second-place SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena doesn’t think the title will be decided should they collect all three points against their cross-town rivals on Monday.

The Brazilians, who are on a 10-match winning streak, will host SuperSport in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday, looking to extend their lead at the top.

But Mokwena insists it is still early to start thinking of winning the title.

“No, I reiterate what I said before, when the difference was fewer points, but Gavin [Hunt] said there was no title race [for SuperSport],” Mokwena told the media at Chloorkop on Thursday.

“But I can say to you that in the background of his players, the title race was on and he believed and still believes the title raceis on. I say what I say to the players, and Tebza [Teboho Mokoena] is my witness, there is no title that has been won in January.

“And this is what our mentality is and we are honestly talking about how it takes more than 50 points to win the title.”

With other rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates failing to challenge Sundowns again this season, Mokwena says he is not surprised that the two Soweto giants are far behind.

At this stage of the season, Chiefs are 16 points behind, while Pirates are 21, and Mokwena said credit should be given to the players for the wonderful performances.

“I’m surprised? No, I’m not because it’s the PSL and the league is very difficult and we all think this league is very easy, but it is very difficult,” he said.

“I will flip that statement by saying that again give recognition to Mamelodi Sundowns players. How easy it is to be a big team and not to be in a position like this club is in.

“It is very easy, you have to look at some of the big teams and they are not on that level. When you ask about the other teams, I say you don’t praise this Sundowns group enough.

“And you have to because of the level of consistency, the level of performances they put in week in and week out, the quality that they show on the pitch in terms of decision making and execution of certain things.

“For me, it makes me feel at times overwhelmed to be their coach because they are an honest group of players with extreme quality, and they are able to go on every single day and have the right mental aptitude to play for this team.”

