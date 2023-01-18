“At one stage, we scored in seven consecutive games which means we are doing well, but I need someone who has seen enough and someone knowledgeable when it comes to the final third.
“I know Kurt can do that so I brought him here to help us. This was his first training session with us.”
Mammila also confirmed he had signed new players but would not yet name them.
Lentjies became Chippa’s player-coach after head coach Gavin Hunt was suspended after a poor start last season.
After taking over in November 2021, he helped Chippa survive relegation by the skin of their teeth and eventually led the Chilli Boys to an 11th-place finish.
The former Maritzburg United skipper was placed on special leave before parting ways with the club at the start of the 2022-2023 season.
He was replaced by Klate, who was also relieved of his duties at the club and replaced by Mammila.
Mammila ropes discarded Lentjies back into Chippa coaching staff
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has roped the club's former boss and attacking midfielder Kurt Lentjies back into the technical staff in an attempt to get their scoring engine working again.
Previously discarded, Lentjies rejoins Chippa as they prepare for Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday. He will serve as Mammila’s second assistant coach alongside Siya Gwambi.
In their four winless DStv Premiership matches since the resumption after the World Cup break, Chippa have only managed to score three goals. The Eastern Cape team, after initially notching wins as Mammila replaced Daine Klate as head coach soon after the beginning of the season, have not won in six games.
Their disappointing results have seen them drop out of the top eight, from sixth to ninth place.
Former Chippa forward Lentjies, who previously coached the team for a stint, with former administrator Mammila raising eyebrows serving as his assistant for a period, will work on the team’s attack.
But when approached for comment at Tuesday’s training session, 37-year-old Lentjies declined to confirm whether he was back at the team, even after Mammila confirmed his return.
“Kurt is back, he is part and parcel of the technical team,” Mammila said. “If you can look at our team we were very thin, so he is my second assistant.
“Coach Siya is the first assistant and Kurt is the second. Each coach has their specific focus area and Kurt will work more on our final third.
