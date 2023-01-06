SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has revealed the secret behind their astonishing run in the DStv Premiership this season.
After 14 matches, Matsatsantsa a Pitori are sitting in the second spot on the log table with 27 points, eight behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Johannes said they have so far exceeded expectations and they never thought they would be in this position when coach Gavin Hunt took over at the beginning of the season.
“For us as a team that’s not our goal but I think we have exceeded our own expectations,” Johannes told Sowetan yesterday.
“It was never about competing for the title, it was always about playing good football and entertaining our people and I think we’ve done that so far.”
SuperSport's impressive run saw them win five of their last six matches to move to second on the table.
“I think we have to commend the guys and the coach for the hard work that we put in behind the scenes. People don’t see the hard work that goes into it, they just see it on match days,” said the 21-year-old defender.
“But obviously, the guys work very hard at training and it is our philosophy to work hard and by doing so we will get results.
“Hard work and team cohesion also play a major role because among ourselves we have a very good team cohesion and everyone applies themselves to the goal at hand.”
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will look to continue with their form when they travel to Golden Arrows tomorrow at Princess Magogo Stadium at 3.30pm.
Arrows are coming into this fixture on the back of a 0-2 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last match.
“A wounded tiger is the difficult one to face because it would want to bounce back. It is very difficult to face someone like that who has just lost a match.
“But for us, we focus on ourselves and the game takes care of itself,” Johannes added.
Hard work is behind our impressive form, says Johannes
Matsatsantsa have won five of last six matches to rise to second spot
Image: Ashley Vlotman
