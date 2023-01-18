×

Prisoners 'cut window grills with hacksaw blades' at Kgosi Mampuru

Blades were smuggled into prison in visitor’s shoes

By Hendrik Hancke - 18 January 2023 - 11:14
Six hacksaw blades were found inside the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. File image
Image: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images
Image: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

An alleged escape plan by two inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria was foiled by prison officials on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Muchandizwa, serving 17 years for robbery and being an illegal immigrant, and Thembani Mudau, serving 14 years for robbery and housebreaking, “managed to cut open window grills using hacksaw blades”, correctional services department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

“The department has applauded its officials for a job well done after foiling an escape operation by two inmates,” Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.

“DCS officials were testing and inspecting the grills when they discovered the structure has been tampered with. A search was conducted during which six hacksaw blades were located.”

Upon questioning, the two inmates said the blades were smuggled into prison in a visitor’s shoes.

“Both offenders are Zimbabweans and were sentenced last year in June and July respectively,” Nxumalo said.

Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is scheduled to visit the prison on Wednesday to inspect the damage done by the two prisoners.

TimesLIVE

