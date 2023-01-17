Sundowns secure their 11th win on the trot as they beat United

At Loftus Versfeld
Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the table to 14 points following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby yesterday.
The win courtesy of Neo Maema’s first-half goal was their 11th in succession.
The victory was also revenge after Matsatsantsa a Pitori edged them 1-2 in the first round. One thing Sundowns have done well is to manage the game well after scoring first and did that perfectly last night.
And they will look to continue with their dominance when they visit Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made two changes from their team that edged Chippa United 2-1 bringing in Maema and Gaston Sirino for Sphelele Mkhulise and Haashim Domingo. SuperSport's Ricardo Goss and Grant Margerman were not allowed to play against their parent club Sundowns and Gavin Hunt was forced to use George Chigova and debutant Zukile Kewuti, while Thamsanqa Gabuza came in for Bradley Grobler.
With Mothobi Mvala and Rushine de Reuck, operating at the heart of defence, with Aubrey Modiba on the left side, SuperSport saw an opportunity and their speed from Patrick Maswanganyi and Thapelo Maseko gave Downs an early scare.
Matsatsantsa were first to launch a threat after a curling drive wide of the target by Maswanganyi needed Ronwen Williams to back paddle and tip for a corner coming from that left flank.
As the match progressed, Sundowns regrouped and started to have their own low cross from the left by Modiba nearly resulting in an own goal off Kegan Johannes' defensive clearance, but Chigova palmed over.
SuperSport, who had the better of chances to open the scoring were made to rue for that as Sundowns went ahead two minutes before half time as Maema thumped a cutback from Cassius Mailula into the roof of the net.
SuperSport continued to search for an equaliser and substitute Aubrey Ngoma nearly found it when his curling shot went inches wide before Maseko hit the post in injury time.
