We won't let dominant Downs bully us — Mbenyane

It goes without saying that the odds will be stacked against Chippa United when they face runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
One of the reasons Sundowns are favourites is that they've won all their last five league outings without leaking a single goal, while Chippa are winless in their last three games win two draws and a defeat.
Even so, veteran Chilli Boys striker Andile Mbenyane, 34, is confident they can stop the Brazillians, vowing they'll not sit back as many teams do when they battle against the dominant Tshwane giants.
“If you can check, most of the games we have played against them [Sundowns] it has never been a walk in the park for them [Sundowns needed a stoppage time goal from Peter Shalulile to beat Chippa 1-0 in the first round of the season back in September]. We won't let them bully us,'' Mbenyane told Sowetan yesterday.
“We can't run away from the fact that they're beating every team in front of them and they are not conceding but we can stop them. They will have to sweat because we are not going to donate points. You saw that in their last game against Richards Bay, Bay had chances because they never sat back. Most teams tend to defend deep against Sundowns and get tired of that in the second half... the plan is to attack them throughout.”
Chippa come from a humbling 2-0 defeat to Swallows on Friday. Mbenyane feels the defeat at the Birds' nest was a wake-up call they needed heading into tonight's clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
“The Swallows game made us realise that we must not get carried away. We needed that before this Sundowns game. We have since redeemed ourselves. We want to return to winning ways because we have not won in a while [their last victory came when they outshone Sekhukhune United 1-0 back in October],'' Mbenyane stated.
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v Chippa, Loftus (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Stellies v Marumo, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Friday: AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Saturday: Marumo v Bay, Royal Bafokeng (3.30pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Chippa v City, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm)
Sunday: Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville (3.30pm); Maritzburg v Royal, Harry Gwala (5.30pm).
We won't let dominant Downs bully us — Mbenyane
Striker says Chippa's game plan is to attack throughout the game
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Chippa United plan to upset unstoppable Sundowns
Lane slams lame Bucs players, defends coach Riveiro
Dance admits Gallants are having it tough
‘There's no reason to think we can’t win 15 games in a row’: Pirates coach Riveiro remains hopeful about the season
