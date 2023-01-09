Truter says money is Downs’ muscle

In the wake of spoiling Kaizer Chiefs’ birthday party at FNB Stadium at the weekend, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter implied Mamelodi Sundowns’ continued dominance was largely due to their unrivalled financial muscle.
Sekhukhune spoiled Chiefs’ 53rd birthday party by beating them 1-0, courtesy of Vusimuzi Mncube’s goal. The victory helped Babina Noko move away from the relegation zone.
Quizzed if the league title was now Sundowns to lose, the former Swallows mentor deviated and said the reason the Tshwane giants, who are on course to win their sixth league title on the trot, were dominant was that they had money to buy whoever they wanted. Truter also insinuated there should be a Fifa Financial Fair Play to cap the Brazilians’ spending.
“Sundowns are so far ahead of everybody because of the quality they have. I think tactically every coach in the country can compete against them but it’s down to the quality,” Truter said.
“There’s no Fifa Fair Play in the country and they [Sundowns] can buy any quality and as the rest, with no disrespect, we are settling for average to good players. Sundowns can go out and buy whoever they want, that’s where Fifa Fair Play comes in. The rest of the country doesn’t have the depth of pocket Motsepe has.”
Truter has collected seven points from possible nine since joining Sekhukhune in November. Even so, Brakkies isn’t tempted to set unrealistic objectives, reiterating they take one game at a time.
“We are only looking forward to the next game. The objective was to move away from the relegation zone. I came in and the club was in 15th position, so we are now moving in the right direction. I am happy and we are just focused on the next game,” Truter said.
