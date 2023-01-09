Both teams started the match slowly with players who have been playing since the start of the festive season looking tired. The game was too tactical in the beginning, with both teams defending and looking compact in the middle. The score at half time was 0-0.
Just a few minutes into the second half, United broke the deadlock with an easy header by Lethlohonolo Sibanyoni. After the goal, Vilakazi Academy came back putting their opponent under pressure. However, United's defence was up for the task despite the gruelling experience of playing two finals in the last week of 2022.
Coach Promise Ella was a happy man after the match. Sharing the secret of success, Ella said: “The secret behind winning three trophies is hard work, discipline and respect for what you are doing. We train very hard five times a week.”
Going to Saturday’s match, Ella encouraged his players to put Vilakazi Academy under pressure.
“I said to them, we have played our part as coaches now it's time for you to implement that on the field. I said let’s play in our wings because we have a tall striker. The more the game progressed they showed signs of fatigue and were very shaky at the back,” said Ella.
United player Sfiso Nkosi scooped the man of the match trophy and a R500 cash prize while Sfiso “Tso” Mzizi also won R500 for player of the tournament accolades.
Vilakazi Academy won a R20,000 cash prize as runners-up while third and 4th placed teams received R5,000 each.
Super United scoop third kasi tournament
Soweto side won two other events in December
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Soweto Super United proved to be a hit of Soweto soccer tournaments as it collected three trophies in December.
The Orlando East-based team collected its third big trophy on Saturday when it won the annual KwaMahlobo Festive Games tournament that took place in Meadowlands Zone 10. United ook the cup after edging Vilakazi Academy by a 1-0.
In December, the team won Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Tournament and Orlando Summer Festivities.
Saturday’s final attracted thousands of soccer lovers of different ages, as United walked away with a trophy and R130,000 cash prize. Just like any kasi tournament, the final match was packed with fun and entertainment. Soccer lovers enjoyed music, food and washed it down with their favourite cold beverage sold by vendors.
Township football styles such as tsayama and shibobo were the order of the day, though at times over-the-top showboating marred the game.
United's jersey No 10 Sfiso Mzizi aka Tso and Vilakazi Academy’s No10 Siyabonga Mashinini kept the fans entertained with their dribbling skills.
Soccer sets stage for grannies to showcase their skills
