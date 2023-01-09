Dance admits Gallants are having it tough

“We dominate all the matches we play, but we are not winning them, so it is not easy, but we are very optimistic because of how we are playing and we just need to convert our chances.
“Even if we concede, we will probably score more than the opponents. But we will try not to concede.”
Despite struggling at the bottom and with the club management known to pull the trigger when results are not coming, Malesela insists he still enjoys full support from the club, but he is not underestimating their position.
“I think the players know and understand the situation they are in. The position is something else because if you read too much into that and not look at the difference of the points you may think these people are going down,” he said
“But we are not underestimating it as well. We need to start winning three matches in a row.
“It is just a phase that we are going through and it may soon be rectified if the chairman is still supporting us.”
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is concerned about the position they are in but remains optimistic they will survive.
Gallants find themselves bottom of the DStv Premiership following three successive defeats to SuperSport, Sekhukhune and Maritzburg United.
And Malesela warned that they needed to start winning matches as early as possible to move away from the danger zone.
“Yeah, look, we are going through a tough period. It is the first time I coached the club that we lost two matches in a row,” Malesela told Sowetan yesterday.
“We’ve now lost two in a row and now it is three. It has never happened before and it doesn’t come without challenges. We are really struggling at the back and not converting chances it is not like we are playing bad football or anything like that.
Gallants will look to end those defeats when they visit Stellenbosch in their next match at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
“I watched their game against TS Galaxy. It is a squad full of energy and running, and we will have to match that,” he said.
“Galaxy is not an easy team and if they handled that so well that means we will have a tough game in our hands.”
