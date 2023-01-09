Boxing SA should do right and honour Magwaca

Boxing SA should at least consider following The Ring Magazine, which is referred to as the Bible of Boxing, and that is to introduce its newer year-end award category, Most Inspirational, to recognise individuals and stories that inspired hope and strength within the boxing world and the greater public.
Past recipients include former International Boxing Association featherweight contender Orlando Cruz – the Puerto Rican – who made headlines globally when he came out openly in 2012 as gay. Cruz married his boyfriend in 2013 in New York.
This year’s nominees are all of the Ukrainian boxers – amateur, professional, active, retired – who dedicated their time, sometimes putting their lives at risk, to aid the defence and citizens relief efforts in their country since Russian invasion began in February last year.
Boxing SA and the fight fraternity did not anticipate the return, after four years of Mzuvukile “Old Bones” Magwaca, whose promising career was declared over, literally, after undergoing surgery to try and fix his knee. He was injured badly in a shooting by thugs during a robbery at his home in Khayelitsha in 2018.
The R4 rifle bullet broke bones just above his thigh. Four thugs accosted the WBF‚ IBF Intercontinental and WBA International bantamweight champion after entering the house he shared with his mother and younger brother.
They then told him to remove the television set that was mounted to the wall. Apparently that took a long time, so they panicked and started shooting.
A lot was done behind the scenes to help Magwaca recover mentally, spiritually and physically. The boxer finally made a come-back on April 21 against an active foe – Sanele Maduna – in Sandton.
Magwaca, with a heavily bandaged knee, dropped Maduna with a well-executed straight punch to the chin and it was over in four minutes. That was Magwaca’s 12th knockout in 21 wins.
Magwaca would not have made it all by himself. There must have been individuals behind the scenes, working on his mental and physical fitness for the boxer to finally get back into the ring.
This is an inspirational story to many boxers who find themselves in predicaments that it ain’t over till it’s over because there may still be a chance to succeed. That knockout could possibly be a contender for 2022 Boxing SA Knockout of the year award in the event the regulator hosts annual awards this year.
