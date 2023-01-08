“First and foremost (even though) we spoiled [their celebration], I have to say happy birthday to Kaizer Chiefs,” Truter said after the game.
'Sorry for spoiling the Amakhosi party,' says Truter after Sekhukhune beat Chiefs on their birthday
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has apologised to Kaizer Chiefs for spoiling their 53rd birthday celebrations.
This after Sekhukhune inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Amakhosi in a DStv Premiership match on Saturday, a day the Soweto giants had reserved to celebrate the birth of the historic football club.
Vusimuzi Mncube scored the only goal at FNB Stadium as Sekhukhune continued to build under new coach Truter in a bid to move up the log.
“First and foremost (even though) we spoiled [their celebration], I have to say happy birthday to Kaizer Chiefs,” Truter said after the game.
“This is a club with a rich history in South African football. They have been around forever.
“I think the majority of South Africans supported them growing up, so happy birthday to you. I’m sorry for spoiling the party but the celebrations continue,” he said.
Since joining the Babina Noko during the Fifa World Cup break, Truter has done exceptionally well collecting seven points from a possible nine.
The coach is starting to see belief in his players with Sekhukhune moving up to 10th position on the log table.
“About the game itself, they didn’t change much from the Arrows game. We knew what to expect,” Truter said.
“With a little time to prepare, we based our tactics on analysis because of the three games in seven days.
“The majority of our training sessions were about recovery, video analysis. So I have to give kudos to the boys and say they did well. They stuck to the plan,” he said.
As Truter continues with his mission to help the side get into the top half of the log table, he will want his troops to try to put in 90-minute performances.
“I think the first half could have been better,” he said.
“We played right into their hands because of lack of composure. I think there were a few times where we played long passes forward from our penalty area and that set us up to be vulnerable for counterattacks. Once we got our structure right they were not able to contain us.”
