The standard of officiating in the DStv Premiership has been brought into question on countless occasions in recent years by coaches and the rest of the football fraternity.
Many have lamented it as it has played a role in the deterioration of the standard of the league. The latest coach to call out officials, albeit in a subtle way in fear of a fine, is Marumo Gallants’ Dan Malesela.
He did so following his side’s 3-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The veteran coach, who has been a regular face in South African football, cried foul about how officials were taking the Premiership to the cleaners.
“The pain is not about us losing matches, we will bounce back, t it is about what is being done to the PSL,”said Malesela speaking to the media in Polokwane.
Malesela cautioned against people who did not have the interest in the progress of football, adding that this would be sad if they were allowed to succeed.
He compared the current PSL to the old Vodacom League, which was notoriously known for being a dog-eat-dog league for bogus officiating.
“I coached in the then Vodacom League, t. Today was as bad as that, I would never have imagined things to be like this at any given time in the PSL,” said Malesela.
“I care about South African football, a lot. I wish to see us grow and progress but when things come to a point where a game is not controlled by players, then we are in trouble. Our national team will just remain the same,” he said.
Meanwhile, his colleague, Brandon Truter was pleased with the three points and optimistic about the second half of the season.
“I’m just happy we can kick off the year with a win, I hope we can kick on from here. It was a huge shift for the boys,” he said.
Coach laments the declining standard of officiating
‘We’re in trouble if the game is not controlled by players’
Image: Philip Maeta
