Soccer

Sekhukhune United appoint Truter as head coach

11 November 2022 - 13:46
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Sekhukhune United have appointed Brandon Truter as head coach on a three-year contract.
Image: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have appointed Brandon Truter as head coach on a three-year contract to replace Kaitano Tembo who was relieved of his duties last week.

The club said Truter, who will be assisted by MacDonald Makhubedu, arrives at “Babina Noko” after he impressed the board with his long-term vision for lifting the club out of the relegation zone.

“It is a great honour to be appointed as head coach of this ambitious club and I’m hugely excited by the challenge," said Truter. There’s a lot of work ahead of us and I’m eager to get the ball rolling and start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the chairman of the club Simon Malatji and his board for their confidence in me and I appreciate the opportunity.”

Former assistant coach Thabo Senong has been appointed as head of development.

