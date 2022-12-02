Billiat, Jali among those free to find new clubs

With a month before the January transfer window period opens, there are few players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) whose contracts are up for renewal in June and can sign a pre-contract with a team of their choice.
We look at five players who will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with other teams next month.
Pule Mmodi [Golden Arrows]
Mmodi was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, but they failed to reach an agreement and the player stayed put at Arrows. However, his contract will be up for renewal at the end of the current season and could sign a pre-contract with Chiefs or any other team who will be interested in his service.
Arrows were believed to have slapped a R4m price tag on him, but Chiefs refused to pay the fee, knowing that he only had 12 months remaining on his contract.
Katlego Otladisa [Marumo Gallants]
Otladisa was one of the players who were linked with a move to Chiefs before the start of the season; and with his contract up in June, it is believed that he is not keen on renewing his contract and wants a move to Amakhosi. He will also be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a team of his choice.
Mpho Makola [Cape Town City]
Cape Town City have not indicated yet if they will renew the contract of the 36-year-old midfielder. The Citizens handed the attacking midfielder a one-year deal at the beginning of the season and it is set to expire in June. Whether they will renew it again remains to be seen.
Andile Jali [Mamelodi Sundowns]
Jali signed a five-year contract when he joined Sundowns in 2018 and his deal will expire next year.
Even though there are no indications of him staying or leaving the club, Sundowns are expected to extend his contract as a reward for his excellent performances.
Khama Billiat [Kaizer Chiefs]
Billiat joined Chiefs from Sundowns in 2018, with the Zimbabwean international coming with a lot of expectations at Naturena after his successful stay with Masandawana.
But his form continued to decline and is uncertain if Chiefs will offer him a new contract when it expires in June.
Billiat, Jali among those free to find new clubs
Stars can now sign pre-contracts as current deals enter final stretch
Image: Lefty Shivambu
