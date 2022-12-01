Unlikely hotshots strike rich vein of form in PSL

Before the current World Cup-induced break, there was a resurgence of dark horse strikers in the Premier Soccer League, raising expectations that they could be in the mix with proven scorers such as Peter Shalulile, Bradley Grobler and Gabadinho Mhango in the race for the Golden Boot. Sihle Ndebele picks some of the less-fancied marksmen who have shown flashes of brilliance thus far.
Godspower Ighodaro (Chippa United)
In what is his maiden season in the Premiership, Ighodaro has shown glimpses of being a real goal-poacher. The 21-year-old Nigerian international, who arrived at Chilli Boys from Pretoria University in the off-season, boasts four league goals from eight appearances already this term.
Ranga Chivaviro (Marumo Gallants)
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Since scoring 11 goals for Ubuntu Cape Town in the second-tier in the 2017/18 season, Chivaviro, 30, hasn't been himself. However, he looks to be finally finding his mojo back with three goals from four outings for Gallants this season, having joined them in August. The three goals Chivaviro has scored this season is his best tally since his Ubuntu days, having scored twice in 26 goals for Baroka before they were relegated last term.
Somila Ntsundwana (Richards Bay)
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Ntsundwana, 25, netted a brace in Bay's last game, a 3-all draw against Chippa, before the current hiatus. All in all, he boasts three league goals. Ntsundwana's ability to hold up play upfront has allowed his teammates such as Luvuyo Memela to blossom at the league's newbies. It's the first time Ntsundwana has scored at least two goals in a single Premiership term, having scored once in 20 appearances for AmaZulu in the past few campaigns.
Sinethemba Mngomezulu (Stellenbosch)
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Mngomezulu has been Stellies' main man this season with three goals already from 10 league appearances. The 23-year-old striker achieved a similar tally in six more games for TS Galaxy last season. Mngomezulu's resurgence has seen veteran striker Judas Moseamedi settle for a bit-part role at the Cape Winelands side.
