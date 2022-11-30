TS Galaxy are set to embark on a European journey that will see them lock horns against Turkish powerhouses like Galatasaray and Fenerbahce during the festive season.
The Rockets will leave on Friday for Turkey, where they will spend two weeks in preparation for the DStv Premiership resumption on December 30.
Galaxy resumed their training after a short break due to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar and their trip to Turkey is to expose their players to European football, according to their spokesperson Minenhle Mkhize.
“The club will be leaving on December 2 and be coming back on the 18th, and we will play a few friendly matches with some of the top European clubs,” Mkhize confirmed to Sowetan yesterday.
“This includes Sampdoria of Italy, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. So, the main purpose of this trip is to expose our club and our talent to the European mentality of doing things.
“We know Europe is the leading continent when it comes to football. You look at the number of World Cups they have won and the top talent across all continents.
“So, we decided that we must embark on this European journey just to expose our players and the technical team to how things are done.”
Galaxy also revealed that they will take the entire team and some of their young players from the Diski Challenge, and that all the cost will be covered by the club.
“We don’t have a sponsor... the club is paying because we believe sometimes we need to invest in you, so the club is doing that because this is going to yield positive results in the near future.
“And for us, it is more about football because regardless of the season, for us it is about building the partnership and exposing the players.”
Galaxy will resume their league matches with a visit to Maritzburg United on December 30 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Galaxy to face Turkish giants on European sojourn
Trip is to expose players to Europe's football culture
Image: Dirk Kotze
