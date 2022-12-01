'Abused' Bafana team manager dares Safa to fire him

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka could be in trouble after he apparently dared his employers, the SA Football Association (Safa), to fire him.
Tseka, who made the news recently following Bafana's failure to secure a training ground, has threatened to spill the beans within the troubled association hierarchy if they ever touch him, according to a social media post purportedly written by him.
“The plan continues to be put together to get rid of me. They [Safa] tried to claim that I owe them money, after failing now they attack me about the car that was used by Bafana head coach [Hugo Broos],” a Facebook post under an account "Vincent Tseka" reads.
It continued: “I left the car keys with security for the car to be taken back. The car is parked in the basement, but instead of asking where I put the keys, they write emails as if they don’t have access to me and that I must bring the keys. These are the conditions I’m in and I’m not going to resign as they are planning but they can fire me because they have the powers to do so.
“But one day the truth will come out, the plan was that if they can’t find the keys I must then be suspended as they continue with their plans.
“The abuse has gone too far. I have run to all three corners and I’m left with one and the way out of that corner is to fight because I have no way to run.”
Asked to clarify the statement and to confirm if indeed he ran the said account, Tseka ignored Sowetan's messages after he had initially inquired what our query was about. He later failed to respond to our text messages.
Image: Thabang Lepule/Backpagepix
Bafana missed training because ‘Safa did not book’ stadium: SMSA
This is not the first time Tseka has apparently used his social media accounts to blast the association, but Safa has thus far not taken any action against him.
In September, he was fingered as the man who failed to book a training venue for Bafana's two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana. He was also blamed for delaying to organise the work permit for Broos and failing to organise Bafana players’ visas on time.
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they take the latest Facebook post as a serious offence and he was engaging with the president, Danny Jordaan, on what steps to be taken.
“Someone sent it (the post) to me and we will take it internally. It is not on the association platform. I will have to discuss it with the president,” Motlanthe explained.
