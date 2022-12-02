×

Soccer

We are not moving to Bloemfontein assure Gallants

Limpopo side distances itself from relocation rumours

02 December 2022 - 10:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Katlego Otladisa of Marumo Gallants during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Cape Town City FC.
Image: Philip Maeta

Marumo Gallants have distanced themselves from the rumour that they will be relocating to Bloemfontein when the DStv Premiership resumes later this month.

A video circulated on social media yesterday with somebody believed to be the chair of Bloemfontein Celtic supporters suggesting that Gallants are preparing to relocate from Polokwane to the Free State capital.

In the video, the man read what he claims to be an official letter from Gallants chairperson Abram Sello informing them about their plans to move to the Free State and rename the team Celtic.

However, Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena insists they have nothing to do with that video and are distancing themselves from it.

“Those people in the video got to them what looks like a letter which is written by the chairman saying the club is relocating to the Free State,” Matsena insists.

“So, we are distancing ourselves from that. We are not part of that. Imagine as the club if we had to relocate to whatever then having it be announced in that fashion doesn’t make sense.

“Number two, how do you move to a certain province and write a letter that goes to the supporters?

“It is just not happening.”

Asked why he thinks those supporters would choose to parade Gallants name like that if it is not happening, Matsena said he had no idea.

“I don’t know. Remember somewhere, they wanted to associate themselves with Maritzburg United and things like that,” he said.

“They just want to have a team there. Maybe it is another way to pressure the provincial government to look for a team or talk to us.

“As I explained, we’ve nothing to do with that video."

The unknown man was seen reading a line saying Gallants will move all their remaining  DStv Premiership matches to the City of Roses and be based there permanently.

