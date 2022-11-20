High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation that has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history.

In a show of Gulf solidarity, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was among the political leaders arriving in Doha ahead of the opening ceremony to be held in a tent-shaped stadium at 4.40pm SA time, before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador (6pm SA tine), both at Al Bayt Stadium.

The tournament marks a culmination of Qatar's soft power push on the global stage and a show of strength after emerging from a three-and-a-half-year boycott by Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies, which ended in 2021. The event will also see the first direct flights from Israel to Qatar for the World Cup.