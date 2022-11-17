×

Ngwenya blames poor sports science for Bafana’s failures

Qatar a career highlight for Safa medic Ngwenya

17 November 2022 - 09:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thulani Ngwenya, the SA Football Association's Chief Medical Officer.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya, whos going to be one of the doping control officers at the World Cup in Qatar, has narrated why he has mixed emotions about Bafana Bafanas absence at this global spectacle.

Ngwenya alongside two match officials Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela are SAs only representatives in Qatar as Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup, starting on Sunday until December 18. The 38-year-old Ngwenya, whos a sports physician by profession, implied if sports science was taken more seriously Bafana wouldve qualified.

I have mixed emotions...I am sad that Bafana are not there but this also gives us an opportunity to reflect and see what it is we are not doing right. We do have talent... The one element we lack is sports science. As Africans we dont take sports science seriously, Ngwenya said.

You find Africans doing exceptionally well in Europe, thats because in Europe sports science is a serious thing... they get proper medical and scientific support. They struggle to replicate their blistering form with their national team because theres no proper sports science structures.

Ngwenya rates being at the World Cup as the proudest moment of his career, saying hes representing the whole African continent. 

For me, being part of the Fifa World Cup is already the biggest achievement of all time. Its the first time I am working at a World Cup. I am not only representing SA but the continent as a whole, so this is a big achievement. This is definitely the highlight of my career, Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya detailed what he’ll be doing in Qatar: I am going to the Fifa doping control office. What well be actually doing with the other doctors is we will be testing for banned substances... substances players might use to enhance performance. We will be doing random selections during the games, two players from each team. We can also target if we see that a player is scoring a lot of goals and it seems like its too good to be true, Ngwenya explained. 

