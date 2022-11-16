×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Messi picks Brazil, France and England as favourites

PSG star reckons 'anything can happen' in Qatar

By Reuters - 16 November 2022 - 08:18
Argentina's Lionel Messi during training.
Argentina's Lionel Messi during training.
Image: Amr Alfiky

Argentina's Lionel Messi picks out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winners' medal to his bulging trophy cabinet.

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title and first since 1986.

"Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams," Messi told South American Federation Conmebol.

"If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen."

Messi reached the final with Argentina in 2014 but suffered an extra-time defeat by Germany.

Copa American champions Argentina are unbeaten in 35 games and if this is to be Messi's final World Cup, they are in the form to deliver the title.

"We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little," he said.

"We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other."

Argentina's opening Group C match is against Saudi Arabia before they face Mexico and Poland.

Fifa boss Infantino urges World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

The chief of soccer's world governing body Fifa issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cameroon entirely capable of upsetting Brazil in Group G

Brazil take their strongest combination to a Fifa World Cup in many editions at Qatar 2022 and are the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the trophy.
Sport
1 day ago

Mané named in Senegal squad for World Cup

Sadio Mané has been named in Senegal's squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Sport
4 days ago

Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad

Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm