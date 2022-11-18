×

Soccer

Siwela could call it quits if he gets the final in Qatar

'If I were to have that gold medal, I would say I have done it all'

18 November 2022 - 11:31
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
1st Assistant Referee, Zakhele Siwela will be officiating at his third World Cup in Qatar and wants to fulfill a dream of getting the final.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

Renowned SA assistant referee Zakhele Siwela has disclosed he may retire, should he officiate in the final of the World Cup, starting on Sunday in Qatar.

Siwela and referee Victor Gomes, alongside sports physician Thulani Ngwenya are SA's only representatives in Qatar. While Gomes is almost certain to hang up his whistle after the World Cup, Siwela has laid bare a temptation to use the final in Qatar as his swansong.

"For me refereeing the final would be a cherry on top. Probably that might also persuade me to consider early retirement. If I were to have that gold medal, I would say I have done it all in my career,'' said Siwela, who also ran the line at the previous global showpiece in Russia in 2018.

"It's been an illustrious career... I have done very well. I don't want to boast but I have done enough to also consider retirement but I feel my legs can still carry me. I can still help develop upcoming match officials."

The 40-year-old Siwela also explained why Bafana Bafana's absence in Qatar puts him and Gomes under pressure. The Alexandra-born linesman is also heedful of getting star-struck as he'll be dealing with different superstars in Qatar.

"With Bafana not there, I think we are under pressure because we have to carry the hopes of the whole nation on our shoulders. We will make sure we make our country and the continent proud,'' Siwela noted.

"We will be rubbing shoulders with top players. However, that shouldn't be an exciting thing because once you get too excited you lose focus."

In Russia, Siwela mainly worked with Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe, whom he has developed a strong understanding with. Having also worked with compatriot Gomes, Siwela detailed why he enjoys working with both Gomes and Sikazwe though he prefers the former.

"They (Gomes and Sikazwe) are both my colleagues and at any given day I will referee with them. They have different refereeing styles, but as an assistant referee I always adapt to any style of refereeing. However, I would preferably referee with my brother from my own country at any given time but that doesn't stop me from refereeing with other referees from outside our borders,'' Siwela stated.

