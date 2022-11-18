Ex-Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi, who was the only PSL player at the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, has weighed in on the absence of SA-based players at this year's global showpiece in Qatar.
The PSL was represented at the past two World Cups in Brazil and Russia in 2014 and 2018 respectively, hence the unavailability of SA-based players in Qatar has set tongues wagging. In Brazil, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rashid Sumaila and goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, then with Pirates, made the final World Cup squad for their nation Ghana. In Russia, Nigerian international Akpeyi was the sole PSL representative.
Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori was the biggest PSL hopeful until injury forced Ghana coach Otto Addo to omit him from the final squad. Talented Cape Town City midfielder Brice Ambina, 21, had made Cameroon's provisional squad before coach Rigobert Song eventually opted for experienced midfielders, who ply their trade in Europe.
"I really don't think PSL is a weak league because there's no player in Qatar. Ofori was surely going to be there if he was fit. This [the absence of PSL players in Qatar] isn't a true reflection of the PSL. It's just an unfortunate situation that Nigeria and Bafana Bafana didn't qualify,'' Akpeyi told Sowetan yesterday.
"The PSL is a very strong league and many players can do well in the World Cup should they get that opportunity."
Cameroon didn't even consider Pirates striker Eva Nga, while his teammate Kwame Peprah was also totally shunned by his nation Ghana. Their Pirates teammate Olisa Ndah would have perhaps made the Nigeria final squad had they qualified.
Akpeyi, who's been unattached since parting ways with Chiefs at the end of last season, has tipped Senegal as the African nation who will go furthest. "My money is on Senegal. They are African champions and they are eager to show the world that they didn't win Afcon by fluke.''
PSL not weak, says Akpeyi on zero locals in World Cup
Nigerian tips Senegal to fly continental flag highest
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
