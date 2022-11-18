With days to go until the Fifa football World Cup kicks off in Qatar, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has labelled South Africa under the ANC government a “World Cup of crime”.
A 46-year-old alleged criminal, reported to be the “most wanted gang leader” in Israel, was arrested on Thursday morning in a raid in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The man is linked to a criminal organisation in Israel called the “Abergil Organisation”.
He was detained together with seven others at an upmarket property in an operation conducted by Interpol South Africa, the police service organised crime unit, crime intelligence and the special task force.
Images from the raid were shared on social media, drawing strong reaction and debate about organised crime in South Africa.
Mashaba weighed in, claiming: “When one raises the existence of international criminal syndicates in South Africa, some decide to unleash insults and naming calling against us.”
He said under ANC rule, South Africa is a “World Cup of crime”.
Mashaba: ‘SA under the ANC is a World Cup of crime’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Earlier this week, Mashaba responded to one social media user’s claim the party was “asking for silly things in Ekurhuleni”, including an immigration policy, by saying illegal immigration was the responsibility of local government.
“Illegal immigration negatively impacts residents at local government level, the lived experiences of our fellow South Africans. We care,” he said.
He also hit back at claims his party was jumping into bed with the EFF and ANC after a breakdown in the coalition in the municipality.
