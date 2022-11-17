United said they would address the Portuguese forward's comments after establishing the facts but Varane said the situation had affected players.
WATCH | Man United remove mural of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford
Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
Manchester United have removed a mural containing the image of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from the exterior of their home ground at Old Trafford.
Videos of the mural being removed, in response to an explosive interview given by Ronaldo with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, have gone viral on social media.
The Daily Mail reported: “Workmen were seen tearing down the mural of United's famous No 7s — including Ronaldo, David Beckham, Bryan Robson and Lionesses star Ella Toone — that dominated the front of Old Trafford.”
The timing of Ronaldo’s controversial interview seems unfortunate for Portugal as it has placed unwanted attention on their star player days before Sunday’s kickoff of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos, however, told Reuters Ronaldo's explosive interview has not been a distraction in the changing room as they prepare for a friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday, the team's last match before they travel to Qatar.
Asked if Ronaldo's comments about United had an affect on Portugal, Santos said what happened with his highest profile player has nothing to do with the national squad.
“The player decided to give an interview as many others have,” Santos said on Wednesday.
“It's a personal interview, very personal actually, and we have to respect that.
“Isn't Cristiano Ronaldo a free man? It was his decision and we have to understand and respect it."
Santos said he had not heard any players mention the interview since they reported for duty on Monday.
“The only thing we talk about is the preparation for Qatar. It [the interview] does not affect us at all.”
He added that Ronaldo was recovering from a stomach problem and would miss Wednesday's practise session and Thursday's friendly.
France defender Raphael Varane told Reuters his Manchester United teammates were affected by Ronaldo's comments that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the Premier League side.
In the interview, which has cast doubts about his future at the club, Ronaldo said he was being forced out of the side he joined in August 2021 for his second spell after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.
United said they would address the Portuguese forward's comments after establishing the facts but Varane said the situation had affected players.
“Obviously it affects us,” Varane, who has been selected in France's squad for the World Cup, told French radio station Europe1.
“We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.
“When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.”
Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the game remaining after being left on the bench. The 37-year-old was not part of the squad that faced Chelsea the next Saturday.
Varane, who has also played alongside Ronaldo at Spanish side Real Madrid, said the team was ready to accept whatever United decides.
Portugal are in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Their opening game is against Ghana at Doha’s Stadium 974 on November 24 (6pm SA time).
Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with their Group A match against Ecuador on Sunday (6pm SA time).
