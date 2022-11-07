“I put in a good effort and good preparation knowing that if I get an opportunity I will try to grab it with both hands, which it looks like I’ve done today [Saturday].”
The 30-year-old also opened up about why he was in tears when he received his man-of-the-match accolades at the end of the cup final. He said being named man of the match was proof to people who had doubted his move to Pirates that he had made the right decision.
“There were a lot of emotions. I’m so happy and it feels like I’m dreaming but it’s happening. To win like this, I can’t compare it with anything so far in my career,” he said.
“I don’t pay attention to what people are saying but I did hear [things] here and there and that’s okay. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. I know what I do every day and how I live my life.
“I know some people were not happy but it is my career, my decision and my choice, which I decided to make. I was excited about the challenge and I knew it was not going to be easy.
“You guys saw I didn’t play in the first few games. I waited for my chance and I kept working. I’m supportive even if I don’t play. I’m always there for my team and that’s the brotherhood we have and that’s going to take us a long way.”
Timm says MTN8 display vindicates his move to Bucs
I know some people were not happy but it's my career, says midfielder
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
After missing the Soweto derby last week due to a one-match suspension, Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm described the MT8 victory as payback to the fans for the 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the derby.
says he wanted to repay the club by delivering a good performance to help them win the MTN8 title against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Timm delivered a man-of-the-match performance against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, immensely contributing to the Buccaneers being crowned the top 8 champions via a 1-0 victory.
His performance showed how his team missed in the derby loss last week as his ability as the holding midfielder brought stability in midfield and defensive solidity to the team on Saturday.
He dominated the midfield battle as he neutralised Usuthu midfielders George Maluleka and Larry Bwalya and was unsurprisingly named man of the match.
“To be honest it sucks missing the derby, you can’t compare watching it at the stadium and being on the field so I was disappointed this past week,” Timm told the media after the match.
Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad as Safa announces November opposition
“I put in a good effort and good preparation knowing that if I get an opportunity I will try to grab it with both hands, which it looks like I’ve done today [Saturday].”
The 30-year-old also opened up about why he was in tears when he received his man-of-the-match accolades at the end of the cup final. He said being named man of the match was proof to people who had doubted his move to Pirates that he had made the right decision.
“There were a lot of emotions. I’m so happy and it feels like I’m dreaming but it’s happening. To win like this, I can’t compare it with anything so far in my career,” he said.
“I don’t pay attention to what people are saying but I did hear [things] here and there and that’s okay. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. I know what I do every day and how I live my life.
“I know some people were not happy but it is my career, my decision and my choice, which I decided to make. I was excited about the challenge and I knew it was not going to be easy.
“You guys saw I didn’t play in the first few games. I waited for my chance and I kept working. I’m supportive even if I don’t play. I’m always there for my team and that’s the brotherhood we have and that’s going to take us a long way.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos