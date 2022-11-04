×

Soccer

Key battles that could decide epic final

Toe-to-toe, it's all about the mood of the day

04 November 2022 - 11:19
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
MTN 8 trophy during the MTN8 Final Orlando Pirates & AmaZulu.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Since all eyes will be on the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Sihle Ndebele identifies three interesting match-ups that are likely to determine the outcome.

Kermit Erasmus v Abbubaker Mobara

Since his return to Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns on the January transfer window deadline day, Erasmus has been gradually rediscovering his form. The Pirates striker's ability to use both feet has always made him a threat to defenders, compensating for his rather sturdy frame that makes it a bit difficult for him to challenge for high balls. Mobara has been rock solid with his new central defensive twin Ramahlwe Mphahlele. The Usuthu defender has been winning a lot of 1v1 situations of late and it will be interesting to see who'll come out on top should Erasmus try to take him on.

Makhehleni Makhaula v Miguel Timm

Makhaula is arguably the best midfield destroyer in the division as he always playsat the base of Usuthu's engine room, breaking up the play and putting in challenges before the opposition advance toward the defensive line. On the other hand, Timm is a good passer of the ball who's always blessed with unrivalled technical awareness. Timm returns after missing last Saturday's Soweto derby defeat to bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs where his absence saw the Buccaneers struggle to win battles in the middle of the park. Whoever is in the mood on the day between Makhaula and Timm has a better chance of giving his team control of proceedings

Gabadinho Mhango v Olisa Ndah

Mhango and Ndah know each other's strengths and weaknesses very well as they were teammates last term before the former joined Usuthu. Ndah's confidence on the ball has always calmed things whenever Pirates are attacked but the fact that he's sluggish at times could give Mhango, who's skilful and pacey, an edge.

