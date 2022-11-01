“We converted two. Three points in the bag. There’s always room for improvement. We don’t have much time to go back to the drawing board — there’s another one coming in two days.
‘Three points in the bag’: Sundowns Ladies start with win at Champions League
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies may be in for a tougher tournament defending their title, midfielder Chuene Morifi said after the Pretoria team opened Group B at the 2022 Caf Women Champions League finals with a 2-1 win against Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria.
Lelona Daweti scored a brace for Sundowns in the 32nd and 58th minutes with Mary Anjor pulling one back for Queens in the 81st at Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.
“The first few minutes we were a bit nervous — you could see we struggled to settle,” Morifi said.
“But as the game went on we managed to settle, played the way we’re used to and created a few chances.
“We converted two. Three points in the bag. There’s always room for improvement. We don’t have much time to go back to the drawing board — there’s another one coming in two days.
“We just have to keep working and I’m looking forward to the next game, which is going to be a tough one. I think it’s going to be a tougher tournament than last season.”
Sundowns beat Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final of the inaugural Women’s Champions League in Cairo in November last year.
Banyana goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini said it was important the SA club got off to a win this year in Morocco.
“The first game is an important one. We needed to collect maximum points and we did just that.
“It’s important we remain humble because every game is important to us. It was not the easiest game but we were ready for a hard game.
“We didn’t get enough information on them — just bits and pieces. But I’m happy we won.”
Sundowns meet Egypt’s Wadi Degla on Thursday night and TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday.
