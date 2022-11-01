KAGISO MAHLANGU | Diversity and inclusivity can help workplace to thrive
By Kagiso Mahlangu - 01 November 2022 - 10:18
SA the “Rainbow Nation”. That is the ideal that this country, in its new age, has been built on. And it’s true. SA is a melting pot of diverse cultures, races, ethnicity, religions, languages, and backgrounds. Yet, this is still not reflected in the workplace, particularly in positions of leadership.
Diversity and inclusion continue to be top-of-mind for SA organisations as the country works to redress historic inequality, but progress remains slow. According to a Deloitte report, out of 26,255 researched SA companies, only 11% of top management was black African, compared to 62% white. Meanwhile, only 19.1% of directors and 29.5% of executive managers of Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed companies were women. ..
