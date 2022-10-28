AmaTuks aim to break their drawing streak

The University of Pretoria will be out to avoid a fifth successive draw in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they take on Casric Stars tomorrow at the Tuks Stadium (3.30pm).
AmaTuks have drawn their past four matches in the NFD; they played to a 1-1 draw with Magesi, then a goalless one with Venda, they followed that up with an entertaining 3-3 draw with Black Leopards and in their last match on Wednesday they got a 1-1 draw with Hungry Lions.
The team’s coach, Tlisane Motaung, has attributed the draws to a lack of converting chances, injuries and some of the players being on study leave as they are writing exams.
“We have been missing chances we create but don’t score. We also lost some of our players through injury and exams. That disturbs the team. However, we are a university side so we have to support our players during exams,” said Motaung.
Even though they have not been winning recently, AmaTuks have been collecting points and they have helped them to be in touch with other promotion chasers. The Pretoria outfit is in third place on the Championship log with 18 points.
“A point is very important in this league, it can make a difference,” Motaung said.
“We have been drawing, but the good thing is we are not losing games. We are still undefeated. We are the only team that has not lost a match in the PSL,” he said.
Looking forward to Saturday’s game with Casric, Motaung said they were determined to get a win and get rid of the draw curse.
“We are hungry for a win. We have not won in four games,” said the Tuks mentor.
“It’s important to win this game so we can keep up with Polokwane City. We don’t want them to open a big gap. Once we get our scoring boots on, we’ll win games and go back to our usual selves,” he said.
NFD fixtures (all times 3.30pm):
Tomorrow: Platinum City Rovers v Magesi, Bidvest Stadium; Pretoria University v Casric Stars, Tuks Stadium.
Sunday: Hungry Lions v TTM, Windhoek Draught Park Stadium; Black Leopards v JDR Stars, Malamulele Stadium.
AmaTuks aim to break their drawing streak
'The good thing is we are not losing games'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The University of Pretoria will be out to avoid a fifth successive draw in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they take on Casric Stars tomorrow at the Tuks Stadium (3.30pm).
AmaTuks have drawn their past four matches in the NFD; they played to a 1-1 draw with Magesi, then a goalless one with Venda, they followed that up with an entertaining 3-3 draw with Black Leopards and in their last match on Wednesday they got a 1-1 draw with Hungry Lions.
The team’s coach, Tlisane Motaung, has attributed the draws to a lack of converting chances, injuries and some of the players being on study leave as they are writing exams.
“We have been missing chances we create but don’t score. We also lost some of our players through injury and exams. That disturbs the team. However, we are a university side so we have to support our players during exams,” said Motaung.
Even though they have not been winning recently, AmaTuks have been collecting points and they have helped them to be in touch with other promotion chasers. The Pretoria outfit is in third place on the Championship log with 18 points.
“A point is very important in this league, it can make a difference,” Motaung said.
“We have been drawing, but the good thing is we are not losing games. We are still undefeated. We are the only team that has not lost a match in the PSL,” he said.
Looking forward to Saturday’s game with Casric, Motaung said they were determined to get a win and get rid of the draw curse.
“We are hungry for a win. We have not won in four games,” said the Tuks mentor.
“It’s important to win this game so we can keep up with Polokwane City. We don’t want them to open a big gap. Once we get our scoring boots on, we’ll win games and go back to our usual selves,” he said.
NFD fixtures (all times 3.30pm):
Tomorrow: Platinum City Rovers v Magesi, Bidvest Stadium; Pretoria University v Casric Stars, Tuks Stadium.
Sunday: Hungry Lions v TTM, Windhoek Draught Park Stadium; Black Leopards v JDR Stars, Malamulele Stadium.
Winless 'Fohloza' looking for stability
Mokwena leads Downs in new era of banging in goals
'Don't be fooled by win over Downs'
Chiefs make Hotto a bit nervous
Phali urges Jose to stick with keeper Mpontshane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos