Chiefs make Hotto a bit nervous

Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto is not taking Kaizer Chiefs lightly despite their poor results ahead of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow. Hotto is expecting a different Amakhosi side that will be motivated in the match and look to put one past their rivals.
The Buccaneers head into the match with the favourites tag following their impressive performances recently, which also saw them reach the MTN8 final, but Hotto insists their good run will count for nothing tomorrow.
“The nerves are high even though Chiefs are not doing well. It’s a derby and it is not about form and it is going to be a totally different ball game,” Hotto told the media yesterday.
“We can’t look at the games they played and think they didn’t get the results they wanted. It’s a derby and it is going to be a different Chiefs definitely.
“So we must not go out there and think they drew and lost. It will be a different ball game.”
The Buccaneers’ confidence is high following their 3-0 thumping of Mamelodi Sundowns last week in the MTN8 semifinal and the Namibian international said it was important they continued with that momentum.
“All we are taking from the last game is just positives going into this match, which is a big one,” he said.
“The stage is set already. It is just for us to go out there and do what we can do, which is collecting the three points. It is going to be my first derby in a full capacity and I’m looking forward to it to try to give the fans the three points they want.”
Meanwhile, Pirates captain Innocent Maela emphasised the importance of winning the game to keep their momentum going ahead of the final next week against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
“We are confident that we will do well. We believe in the team and the structure that we have created, so it is for us as players to go out there and execute the plan,” Maela said.
“It is very important for us to win because it will give us confidence. However, I don’t believe that if we don’t get the win, it will disturb our momentum.
“One match doesn’t define your season, but it is important that we win and collect the three points just like any other league match.”
Chiefs make Hotto a bit nervous
'We can't take them lightly'
