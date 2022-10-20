Hunt reckons it's too early for championship talk

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt continued to downplay his side's title aspirations, saying they will have a clearer picture at the end of January.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori continued with their good run on Tuesday when they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 away to move to the top of the DStv Premiership log table before last night's matches.
The victory was Hunt’s third in a row and five in their last six matches and he was pleased with the improvement they have made since he took over at the beginning of the season.
“I think the true reflection will be in January when we play seven or eight games where you will have to rotate the team,” Hunt responded when asked if his side will be challenging for the title.
“I think when the games are so spread it makes it a bit easier, but you don’t want to disrupt anything. I always think we need to change winning teams because it keeps hunger and keeps you on the edge. But the guys battled away against Stellenbosch. We had some good moments and we had some poor moments. We are just happy with the three points and we move on.”
Hunt was also pleased with Bradley Grobler, who netted his sixth goal of the season against Stellies and is three away from 100 career goals. “I just hope he is fit for the next game. For me, if he is fit, he should be still playing in the national team,” he said.
“Because he has the qualities, but his fitness has been a problem and he is the best finisher in the country that can finish with a left foot, right foot and headers. But we need to keep him fit. You see he struggled here, so it’s a problem. We got three players in our club that hardly train and we just try and keep them fit and a little match-day preparation.”
In the past, Grobler struggled with injuries, but he seems to have overcome that during this campaign.
Matsatsantsa's remaining two matches for the year are against Swallows on October 30 and Gallants on December 30 after the Fifa World Cup in Qatar between November and December.
Hunt reckons it's too early for championship talk
SuperSport's great form could be hindered by World Cup break
Image: Ashley Vlotman
