Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they consult with specialists

Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile is a serious doubt for the team's hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal, second-leg clash against Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

The first leg ended 0-0 earlier in the month and Pirates go into this match as slight favourites because they may benefit from the away goals rule as Sundowns failed to score at Orlando Stadium.

Shalulile, who is the current joint leading goal scorer in the DStv Premiership on six strikes, missed Sundowns’ back to back CAF Champions League qualifiers against La Passe where the Brazilians thumped the Seychelles minnows 15-1 on aggregate.

He was not in the team on Wednesday night when Sundowns narrowly beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Loftus and co-coach Rulani Mokwena explained that his continued absence as a ‘complicated situation’.