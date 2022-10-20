Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they consult with specialists
Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile is a serious doubt for the team's hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal, second-leg clash against Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
The first leg ended 0-0 earlier in the month and Pirates go into this match as slight favourites because they may benefit from the away goals rule as Sundowns failed to score at Orlando Stadium.
Shalulile, who is the current joint leading goal scorer in the DStv Premiership on six strikes, missed Sundowns’ back to back CAF Champions League qualifiers against La Passe where the Brazilians thumped the Seychelles minnows 15-1 on aggregate.
He was not in the team on Wednesday night when Sundowns narrowly beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Loftus and co-coach Rulani Mokwena explained that his continued absence as a ‘complicated situation’.
“He’s got a little bit of a complicated situation and we are trying to see various specialists to get different opinions,” said Mokwena.
“Anything that I say about Peter at this present moment will be mere speculation because proper diagnosis of the situation needs to take place and then we will know what the way forward is.”
Shalulile is believed to be nursing a serious groin injury and has not trained this week.
“Let’s wait a little bit, the club will give an update, but at the moment he is unavailable because there is a bit of a complication and when I say complication I mean muscular and nothing else.
“We are trying to get different opinions, getting feedback from different specialists but the club will give proper feedback. We don’t really know what the situation is at the moment.”
Shalulile has started the season with promise and he is leading the scoring charts in the league with Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United on six goals each.
In the win over Gallants, Sundowns co-coaches of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Mokwena, went with the attacking trio of Gaston Sirino, Marcelo Allende and Themba Zwane.
This is possibly the ploy they may use against Pirates as they will be looking to book a place in the final and give themselves a chance of defending their title.