Bucs' new strategy worries Mngqithi

Orlando Pirates's changed formation in their match against Golden Arrows in midweek has given Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi some work to do ahead of their MTN8 semifinal second leg meeting tomorrow (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm).
The first leg finished goalless at Orlando stadium a fortnight ago, but what is of concern for Mngqithi was seeing Pirates changing their shape against Arrows on Tuesday, playing 4-5-1 rather than their 3-4-3 they have been using. Bucs got a comfortable 2-0 victory.
“We know what Pirates are capable of and they also know what we are capable of. But the most interesting thing is that the team has not been scoring enough,” Mngqithi told the media yesterday.
“But since they changed the shape a little bit in the previous match, they created many opportunities which I believe could have taken (them to) more than the 2-0 victory.
“And that presented a new case study because all along they have been playing with three centre-backs and this time around they felt they needed a little bit of a punch and a bit of aggressiveness which is something that we have to deal with.
“But be that as it may, we believe we've got a team that is capable of coming out of this match with a result,” said Mngqithi.
The Buccaneers head into this match with a slight advantage after playing a goalless draw at home and this means every goal they score, Sundowns will have to score twice as much to advance to the final.
But the 51-year-old is not concerned by that scenario.
“We know the stakes are high. Yes, one will say now that we are playing at home, every goal we concede might result in us bombing out of the cup,” he said.
“But at this stage, it doesn’t matter whether we concede or what happens. At the end of the game, we have to have scored more than the opposition; that is the most important thing.
“Now that Pirates have changed their shape, we believe after scoring two goals, they might stick with that shape because it is the best for them in terms of being offensive and making sure that they create scoring opportunities.
“But at the same time, it is a shape that can give us a lot of chances,” he added.
Sundowns are likely to be without their scoring machine Peter Shalulile who missed the last three matches with an injury although the coach warned that he could be the surprise inclusion.
Bucs' new strategy worries Mngqithi
Shalulile could spring surprise
Image: Lefty Shivambu
