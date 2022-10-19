More than six stabbing incidents among pupils have been reported at the school located in Simunye township, between August and October.
Chaos reigns as parents prevent pupils, teachers access to school
Learners disagree with tactic to demand a principal and 'better teachers'
Image: Antonio Muchave
The gate of TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdakl, west of Johannesburg, has been broken down following a shutdown by parents over increased violence among learners and teacher absenteeism.
The shutdown started early on Wednesday morning before the start of school at 7.45am when parents blocked the gate and denied pupils access into the school. Some pupils used a hole in the school's fence to enter the premises and then broke the gate to allow their peers in.
The protesting parents threaten that the school will not operate until a permanent headmaster is appointed.
TM Letlhake has has been without a principal since the beginning of the year. The school has 53 teachers who the parents accuse of neglecting their duties.
Image: Antonio Muchave
A handful of teachers who had reported for work drove away when they too were denied access by the parents.
“This is not a school. If I had money, I would never take my child [elsewhere],” Kgotsimang Matsou who has a teenager at the school.
Last year, TM Letlhake ranked among the poor performing schools in Gauteng, achieving a measly 38% pass rate for its matrics.
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
