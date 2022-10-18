SuperSport at top of PSL, Chippa fifth after crucial victories on Tuesday

SuperSport United climbed to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a deserved 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.

With this vital win away from home, coach Gavin Hunt and his largely youthful side have issued a strong warning to other early pacesetters that they mean business.

This win, their third in succession, was secured by goals from Jamie Webber and Bradley Grobler in either half. United have accumulated 20 points from 11 matches but they may be overtaken by Mamelodi Sundowns who host Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Wednesday.

The margin of victory could have been bigger but Grobler missed a sitter during the closing stages and this means he remains tied on six goals for the season with Peter Shalulile of Sundowns and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs.