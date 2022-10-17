Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is happy to see fringe players raise their hands for selection in future matches.
Sundowns gave players who have not played regularly this season a chance during their CAF Champions League preliminary second round match against La Passe over two legs.
The players didn’t as they went on to help the club advance to the group stage, winning 15-1 on aggregate.
Players like Gift Motupa, Hashim Domingo, Sphelele Mkhulise and Cassius Mailula impressed Mngqithi after they thrashed La Passe 8-1 on Friday in the second leg.
“We must be happy for these boys when they start to score goals because the reason we keep them in the team is that we know of the quality they possess and can give us at any given stage,” Mngqithi said.
“I was happy for Gift to score those goals. Also happy for Hashim, who is coming from a very difficult injury. For him to come back and look as sharp as he did for us ... it’s really encouraging to also see Mkhulise scoring last week and now having an assist.
“The performance of Gaston Sirino, Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, everybody is raising his hands. I would not want to mention a few and leave the rest ... because I do believe a whole lot of players are raising their hands to say they are willing and ready to help the team achieve its target.”
Sundowns fringe players stake their claim
Downs coach pleased with group’s fighting spirit
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mngqithi was also full of praise for youth product Mailula, who scored a hat-trick on Friday, but said there are still a lot of areas he needs to work on in his game.
“I still have a lot of questions marks over his behaviour upon losing possession. I think that’s an area he must improve on. Our high press was not very good, not because of him, but it’s a collective. You’ll expect that your leading strikers should spearhead your high press or your counter-pressing.
“These are areas that can easily improve because we know what he’s capable of. He’s one of the best finishers in the country and we’ve always known that. But we must improve the intensity of his performances, especially upon losing possession because in most cases against these teams that sit back, it’s actually the biggest moment for you to score a goal.”
Masandawana will return to the DStv Premiership matches this week to host Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Wednesday at 7.30pm as they look to maintain their lead at the top.
