France fined over air pollution again

France's highest administrative court on Monday ordered the state to pay two new €10m (R177m) fines for failing to improve air quality in major cities.

The penalties came on top of another €10m fine from the same court for the same reason back in 2021.

They also came five years after the Conseil d'Etat court ordered the government to reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide and fine particles in more than a dozen zones to comply with European standards.

"To this day, the measures undertaken by the state don't guarantee that air quality improves enough to respect pollution thresholds as quickly as possible," the Conseil d'Etat said in a statement. It said the money would go to environmental groups which brought the case.