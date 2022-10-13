Benni McCarthy continues to impress at English football giants Manchester United, with the club's midfield maestro Christian Eriksen singing the SA coach's praises.
Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy was appointed as a first team coach at Manchester United in July, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
Several players have gushed over his training techniques, with the Daily Mail UK reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice at training with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and others quickly joining in.
In a recent interview posted online, part of which was shared by SuperSport, Eriksen explained what McCarthy brings to the team.
“He's brought in humour. He's a very good man. He's come in and helped the lads with finishing and a lot of things. Of course it's early in the season and so there are not a lot of things you are going to pick up as quick,” Eriksen added.
WATCH | Christian Eriksen praises McCarthy impact at Manchester United
Image: MANCHESTER UNITED TWITTER
A video of McCarthy going through drills with United's stars was recently shared online, and showed the coach giving instructions and doing keep-ups with Fernandes.
In another moment from the session, McCarthy oversaw a passing drill.
Fernandes said McCarthy has had a good influence on the team.
“He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.
“He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, including finishing, headers, stuff he was doing when he was playing. It can help us score goals,” Fernandes told SuperSport.
United boss Erik ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News McCarthy brings “a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.
