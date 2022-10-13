Fastest hat-trick in UCL history just what doctor ordered for Salah, Liverpool

By his own astronomically high standards, this season has been disappointing for Mohamed Salah as he and Liverpool have struggled, but in one rampant showing at Rangers on Tuesday both player and club rediscovered their spark.

Tipped to be Manchester City's main Premier League title challengers again this term, Liverpool have suffered their worst start to a domestic season in a decade, having amassed just 10 points from their opening eight fixtures.

Salah's lack of goals has perhaps been one of the reasons for their slump. Two from eight starts is not form you would usually associate with a player who averages 0.61 goals in the Premier League, but the Egyptian's struggles have matched his team's woes.