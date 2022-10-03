Galaxy look to spoil Malesela’s Gallants homecoming

As Marumo Gallants are the only winless side in the DStv Premiership, all eyes will be on their returning coach Dan "Dance" Malesela when they face TS Galaxy, a team where he made a name for himself, at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Replacing Romain Folz, Malesela re-joined Marumo a few weeks ago after dumping Royal AM, where he was co-coaching with Khabo Zondo. Last season, Malesela guided Gallants to the Nedbank Cup final, where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns, and saved the side's status by finishing 10th.
Malesela has been entrusted with the responsibility of stabilising the Limpopo side, who have just lost their star skipper Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo to Orlando Pirates.
Dance is familiar with Galaxy, having guided them to the Nedbank Cup glory at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs in 2019. Even so, the Rockets defender Given Msimango doesn't think that Malesela coached them before will give his Marumo an advantage.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Marumo 'still welcome' at Peter Mokaba
"Yes, coach Dan was at Galaxy for a very long time but we're a new side altogether, so I don't think he will have an advantage. He's a brilliant coach but we have a solid team to counter his tactics, hence we are confident of winning against Marumo,'' Msimango told Sowetan yesterday.
After starting the season like a house of fire, where they beat Sundowns in one of their games, Galaxy have somewhat regressed as they are winless in their last five league outings with two defeats and a draw.
They last won when they outshone SuperSport United mid-September. Msimango vows the recent Fifa break helped them rectify their shortcomings.
"We haven't been winning but the recent Fifa break came at the right time for us because it afforded us with an opportunity to look deep into our weaknesses, especially upfront. We haven't been taking our chances, so we worked on that during the international break,'' Msimango noted.
