‘Football is about changes, play for any coach who is in charge’

Marumo Gallants reserve team coach Matsemela Thoka has shed light on how a sudden change of coaching in the senior team can negatively affect the junior team.
Gallants are currently without a coach after the departure of Romain Folz, amid speculation they are trying to lure current Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela back to the club.
Thoka, the former coach of Baroka who has crossed to troubled rivals Gallants in the DStv Diski Challenge, says dealing with a sudden change at the top affects players in the academy structures.
“With that, I can say it’s killing the morale of the boys and also affecting some of the performance of the players,” said Thoka.
“They need to accept that football is all about the changes and anything can happen. The coach can be appointed today and then tomorrow before he starts his training he’s gone. You need to accept those situations and live with them.
“The most important thing is to focus on football and focus on who is near to them and not say I was playing when I was under coach Matsemela and this one is confusing. They just need to focus on football and play for any coach that is around them,” he said.
The reality is that only few players in the academies will turn pro or graduate to become main features in their respective first teams. Thoka knows that he must help his players to be the best they can be. When they feel the odds are against them, he mentions some of the players he has helped develop, the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela to motivate them.
“It’s important sometimes to give the boys examples of players we’ve worked with, and say you can be like Makgopa, Kutumela, Gift Motupa. The boys can be better than what I was working with and go on to play for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns,” he said.
Reserve league results: Mamelodi Sundowns 0, Golden Arrows 1; AmaZulu 0, Chippa United 1; Cape Town City 2, Kaizer Chiefs 0; Richards Bay Reserves 1, SuperSport United 3; Orlando Pirates 0, Stellenbosch 0; Maritzburg United 2, Swallows 0; Royal AM 2 , Sekhukhune United 1; Marumo Gallants 1, TS Galaxy 0.
‘Football is about changes, play for any coach who is in charge’
Thoka explains how changes in senior team can affect other structures
Image: Philip Maeta
