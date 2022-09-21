Dan Malesela has rejoined Marumo Gallants a few months after the club refused to renew his contract.
Malesela rejoined Gallants from Royal AM where he was co-coaching with Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo. After SowetanLIVE revealed last week that Malesela had left Royal to join the Limpopo side, Malesela profusely denied the link to Gallants, saying he “was attending to personal issues”.
But the club confirmed on Tuesday morning that Malesela had rejoined them and he would start work on the same day.
“It was fortunate that Dan Malesela was a free agent at the same time that we, as Gallants, were seeking a new head coach,” club chairperson Abram Sello was quoted in their statement.
“After some discussions, the decision was made to welcome him back to the Gallants family. We look forward to the upcoming games with much anticipation and a positive outlook.”
Malesela replaced Moroccan coach Romain Folz, who left earlier this month. Malesela guided the team to safety last season after finding them at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.
He also led them to the Nedbank Cup final before losing to Mamelodi Sundowns and when his contract expired at the end of the season, the club could not renew it.
Gallants are currently bottom of the table with six points from eight matches, and they hope Malesela will guide them to safety again.
It is not clear why he left Royal after joining them at the beginning of the season.
Gallants confirm Malesela as their new head coach
Limpopo side hope to move out of relegation zone
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
