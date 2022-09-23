Marumo 'still welcome' at Peter Mokaba

Polokwane municipality manager for sports and recreation Mantlako Sebaka has explained why they won't chase Marumo Gallants out of Peter Mokaba Stadium, even after their bitter court battle, hoping an arbitration will help to prevent similar impasses in future.
The municipality and Marumo were at loggerheads a fortnight ago, over Marumo's decision to take their money-spinning clash against Kaizer Chiefs to Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Polokwane took the Premiership club to court, arguing they were breaching the contract between the two entities by taking the match away from Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The court ruled in favour of Marumo in the end, dismissing the municipality's urgent interdict. Marumo's next home game is against Malagasy side Elgeco Plus in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round on October 14.
After fears that the municipality would kick the club out of the venue, Sebaka has insisted they had no intentions of violating the agreement they have with Marumo.
The municipal official also disclosed they've chosen an arbitration to make sure Marumo don't repeat what they did in the future. Their next big match at the venue is against Orlando Pirates on January 28, next year.
"We still have a contract with Marumo to play their matches at Peter Mokaba Stadium and we'll honour that. Remember our encounter in the last two weeks or so was on the issues of us interdicting them from taking the game to Rustenburg. There was no issue on whether they've got a contract with us or not,'' Sebaka stated.
"The ruling from the judge was more about the balance of convenience because at that time the arrangements at Royal Bafokeng Stadium were already at an advanced stage. Nothing is cast in stone. However, we think the only best way is only through arbitration of which we've now started the whole process of. The only people who could sort our issues are people in arbitration. The arbitration will be mainly on their infringement of the contract."
Marumo 'still welcome' at Peter Mokaba
Polokwane vows to honour its side of contract with PSL club
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
